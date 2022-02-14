Russia's Valieva - 'fragile little girl' in doping spotlight

Kamila Valieva

Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 14, 2022 prior the figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • She moved to Moscow with her mother three years later for training. 
  • She had already wowed the figure skating world as a junior -- her dog Liova, a Pomeranian who features heavily on her Instagram account, was a gift from her fan club after a competition win. 

Beijing

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.