Rift Valley off to good start in Primary School Games

Rift Valley Region dominated as this year’s Kenya Primary School Sports Association (KPSSA) athletics national finals kicked off at St Mark Kigari Teachers’ Training College, Embu Sunday.

The athletics powerhouse dominated in middle and long distance races amassing a total of 100 points, followed by Western (82), Nyanza (62), Central, 41, Eastern 36, Coast 29, Nairobi (15), while North Eastern managed two points.

Victor Kipyegon of Rift Valley was in top shape, comfortably winning the 800m race in 2:02.60, followed by Vangan Kibet of Western (2:08.27), while Edwin Kibet finished third two seconds behind.

Kipyegon from Kericho County, who hopes to emulate 800m World Record holder David Rudisha, also helped his side scoop the 4x400m relay.

In the girls' 5,000m race, Caren Chepng’eno of Tilowa Primary School in Rift Valley won ahead of her teammate Dorothy Jerop, while Naomi Kiso was third.

The 15-year old pupil, who trains at her school in Nakuru County, showed great energy and ran with the pack before shifting gear and broke away with two laps remaining.

Nduku Wambua of Eastern Region lived to her billing, clocking 2:21.10 in the 800m, ahead of Rift Valley’s Ruth Jematia (2:24.20) and Idah Chepkosgei (2:27.91).

In the boys' 5,000m race walk, Abel Etiang’, won ahead of Thomas Wanjala of Western and Kasyoki Safari of Eastern Regions respectively.

Central Region won the boys' and girls’ 200m races and took second position in the 4x400m.

On Monday, action will start with the girls' 5,000m walk, 100m final, boys’ 5,000m, 400m, 3,000m girls, 4x100m final, and boys' 3,000m.

There will also be the teachers’ 4x100m universal relay before the curtains come down with the universal 4x400m relay for pupils.