Rift Valley clinch TCSA Athletics Championship title

Rift Valley has emerged the winners of this year’s Kenya Teachers Colleges Sports Association Athletics Championship at the annual event held at St Marks Teachers College, Kigari Wednesday.

The region, which dominated field and track events, amassed 381 points, ahead of Western who had 217, while Nairobi emerged third with 190.

Hosts eastern region settled for the fourth place (151), Nyanza were fifth with 114, Central sixth on 107 while Coast region were last with 67 but for the first time, produced the best female athlete - Cynthia Muliro.

Rift Valley also scooped the trophy for the best male and female teams, picking 190 and 191 points in both events while Western followed suit with 115 and 102 points respectively.

The region also produced the best male athlete, Nelson Nangat from Chesta who scored 20 points.

In the category for the visually impaired athletes, Asumbi Teachers College was crowned the overall winner followed by Kagumo while Machakos was third.

Asumbi also produced the best female athlete in this category after Brenda Momanyi scored 32 points.

Joel Oruko impressed the event organisers after he shone in the visually impaired category and also competed with able-bodied athletes in the 10,000 metres walk.

In the 10,000 metres race, Agnes Riamarika from Chesta in West Pokot emerged the winner in the women's category while Nelson Kipkosgey from Moi in Baringo won the men's race.