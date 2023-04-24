Rift Valley’s Chepng’eno defends 5,000m title at primary school games

Rift Valley Region’s Caren Chepng’eno Monday defended her 5,000 metres title during the 44th edition of the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association championship at William ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.

The Standard Eight pupil from from Tiloa Primary School in Kuresoi North sub-county cut the tape in 16 minutes:55.8 seconds ahead of her teammate Faith Chepkirui who clocked 17:12.0 while Praise Chelang’at from Western Region finished in third position after timing 17:14.2.

“The race was good and I am happy for having retained the title. My opponents were worthy competitors and pushed me to victory, “ said an elated Chepng’eno, 14, who is trained by coach Michael Siele at Tiloa Athletics Camp.

She said that double Olympic 1,500m gold medallist and reigning world champion Faith Chepng’etich is her idol.

Inspired by Chepng’etich

“Faith inspires me alot. I want to emulate her killer final kick and her consistency,” said the athlete who will sit the Kenya Certficate of Primary Education examination this year.

Chepng’eno is eyeing the East Africa regional title.

In the boys’ 3,000m race, Emmanuel Someki of Dr Masindet Primary School beat a strong field to win the event in seven minutes and 25 seconds.

He was followed by Dominic Kiplimo of Maromu Primary School, also of Rift Valley Region, who timed 7:34 as Mathew Kibet from Kostoi Primary School of Western Region was third after timing 8:00.

In the girls’ 5,000m walk race, Rift Valley Region’s Damaris Chepkoech posted 26:40.85 to emerge victorious. Central Region’s Gladys Wairimu was second in 26:41.25 while Rift Valley Region’s Faith Muthoni was third in 26:41.40.

Sandra Chepchumba from Kapcheplanget Primary School in Kericho, Rift Valley Region bagged the 2,000m girls’ title with a searing 600m sprint in 6:56.03.Her teammate Rehema Chepkurui from Katet Primary School was second in 7:11.93) and Western Region’s Venesa Chebet of Kaboriot Primary School a distant third place after returning at 7:40.81.

Ntutu to close games

In the girls’ discus category, Brenda Chebet of Rift Valley Region was the winner after throwing 24.12 metres ahead of Elizabeth Nafula of Western Region (23.64m) and Rift Valley Region’s Caren Ngina who had 22.38m.

In boys’ shot-put, Vincent Kipkorir of Rift Valley Region threw 11.39m to be declared the winner, he was followed by Patrick Ochieng of Coast Region with 11.11m and Rift Valley Region’s Aloshas Cheruiyot was third with 10.84m.

In girls’ pole vault competition, Eastern Region’s Eunice Mbula jumped 1.80m to trounce Jentrix Esther (1.7m) and Zakina Namwina(1.60m), both from Western Region.

In boys’ triple jump, Rift Valley Region’s Rodgers Cherotich leapt 12.7m ahead of his Rift Valley compatriot Ezra Koshei (12.54) while Coast Region’s James Kiarie (12.25m) came third.

Narok County Director of Education Apollo Apuko welcomed the visiting teams.