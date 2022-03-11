Reprieve as gov't allows school games to resume

  • Sports stadiums and venues in the country will also operate at full capacity following the changes that were announced by Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe
  • Kagwe directed the Sports and Education CS to implement the changes, which have been occasioned by the continued reduction of Covid-19 cases in the country
  • Primary and secondary school games have been hit hardest by the pandemic as they have not resumed since March 2020

Sporting activities will soon resume in primary and secondary schools in the country after the government Friday eased most of the Covid-19 restriction measures.

