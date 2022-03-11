Reprieve as gov't allows school games to resume

Sporting activities will soon resume in primary and secondary schools in the country after the government Friday eased most of the Covid-19 restriction measures.

Sports stadiums and venues in the country will also operate at full capacity following the changes that were announced by Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe directed the Sports and Education CS to implement the changes, which have been occasioned by the continued reduction of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Kagwe said Kenya's positivity rate has been at one percent and below since February 10.

"To the Ministry of Sports, for resumption of Sports, protocols be revised for spectators to be allowed back into sporting venues as long as they are vaccinated," said Kagwe.

"To the Ministry of Education, develop and implement protocols to allow for the full resumption of sporting activities in learning institutions."

Primary and secondary school games have been hit hardest by the pandemic as they have not resumed since March 2020, when the government banned all sporting activities in the country after the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country.

While the government through the State Departments of Sports and Health have been allowing the resumption of sporting activities in the country in phases, school games have been sidelined due to fears of a surge in infections, thus disrupting the strict education calendar.

As a result, many talents have been wasted due to lack of a platform to showcase their potential to recruiters. “We are waiting for the Ministry of Education to react first and give direction,” said Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary General David Ngugi in regards to the new development.

University and college games have however resumed.

On having spectators back in stadiums, the government had on October 22 last year allowed just a “restricted” number as Kenya was not out of the woods yet.

This was a day to the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round tie between hosts Gor Mahia and Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Since then, fans have been gracing Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches but the turnout has been poor save for local tournaments.