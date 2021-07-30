Visiting Rangers look to harvest on the road

Makueni Bees' Timothy Wangila attempts to score during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match against Rangers at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on January 18, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men's side, who are ranked ninth with three points from two matches, will Saturday face off with Generation and bottom-placed Boomerang before they take on Inspired on Sunday
  • Rangers coach Gerald Juma said they will not put pressure on the ladies team to perform but insists they are in contention for the title in the men's league
  • In the other matches of the day, Strathmore University men's team have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the standings when they play much-improved Buccaneers while National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) take on Thika

Kimilili-based Rangers men's and women's teams have a busy weekend as the Kenya Handball Federation National League continues at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.