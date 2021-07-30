Visiting Rangers look to harvest on the road

Kimilili-based Rangers men's and women's teams have a busy weekend as the Kenya Handball Federation National League continues at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

The men's side, who are ranked ninth with three points from two matches, will Saturday face off with Generation and bottom-placed Boomerang before they take on Inspired on Sunday.

Their women's counterparts, who are ranked sixth in the nine-team league, battle Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and back-to-back champions Nairobi Water Saturday before they face leaders Nanyuki on Sunday.

Rangers coach Gerald Juma said they will not put pressure on the ladies team to perform but insists they are in contention for the title in the men's league.

"The team is new in the league. Most of the players in the team are from Mukuyu Secondary School from Bungoma County and for now we just want these players to get exposure. Maybe in the seasons to come we can start to think about going for the title," said Abunde who also coaches Makueni Bees men's team.

"But expectations are high on men's side because they have been there for a while and and it's time to battle for the trophy. The league is competitive which makes it more interesting and we hope to bag six points that will help us ascend on the rankings," he added.

In the other matches of the day, Strathmore University men's team have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the standings when they play much-improved Buccaneers while National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) take on Thika.

The varsity side have 14 points from seven matches while Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and General Service Unit (GSU) who are not in action have 12 points each but the paramilitary side have a game in hand.

Second-placed KDF have played seven matches while third-placed GSU are unbeaten in six matches.

Fixture

Saturday

JKUAT v Rangers 9am

Thika v NCPB 10:30am

Rangers v Generation 12pm

Strathmore University v Buccaneers 1:30pm

Rangers v Nairobi Water 3pm