Depleted Rangers fear no one in Handball Super Cup: Munyasia

Despite losing two of his dependable players, Rangers coach Musah Munyasia says they still have what it takes to cause upsets in Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup.

The tournament gets underway this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Centre-back Naomi Muyoka moved to National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) while Martha Lavendah, also a centre-back, crossed over to Kenya Defence Forces(KDF).

The two players played a crucial role as the Bungoma County-based outfit qualified for the Super Cup for the first time having joined the league in 2021.

The annual event brings together top six and four men’s and women teams at the end of the regular season.

“Who knew we will qualify for Super Cup? Our financial constraints not withstanding, we qualified for the event. Remember we have been crowdfunding to get players to honour the matches," he added.

"In a way we are depleted but we have good players drawn from secondary schools which act us our academies and therefore we are good to go,” said Munyasia.

“Most of the players will be new at this stage which might work for or against us, but I know our opponents will not have it easy. We are keen to build a formidable side that will start to rule the league soon.”

Lydia Juma, Esther Nangami, Zipporah Amayi, Ruth Emodia, Mary Nasimiyu, Yvonne Omenga and Deborrah Natecho turn up for National School Games champions St Joseph Kitale, while Vivian Akimeu, Phanice Amai and Brenda Etyang play for Abaloi Secondary School.

Nanjala Barasa, Esther Butali, Jentrix Masika, Scovia Wafula and Leah Nyongesa are from former school games champions Moi Girls Kamusinga, while Belinda Mulongo, Cynthia Juma, Peris Murumba, Charity Wafula, Elizabeth Wafula and Mourine Masibo have been drawn from Matili Secondary School.

Record champions Nairobi Water, KDF, NCPB and Rangers qualified for the event in the women’s category after finishing in that order in the league.

Defending champions NCPB, KDF, General Service Unit(GSU), Strathmore University, Black Mamba and Kenyatta University (KU) will participate in the men’s version.

On Saturday, Nairobi Water will face Rangers while KDF will battle Cereals in the women’s category.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they are in the event to defend the title.

“We have been training hard and I hope our determination and sacrifices will not be in vain. I know our opponents are keen to upset the form book but we are ready to prove them wrong,” said Ochieng, who double up as the Kenya women’s national team head coach.

Fixtures ( All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Saturday

KDF v KU (M) 10am

NCPB v Black Mamba (M) 11:30am

Nairobi Water v Ranger (W) 1pm

KDF v NCPB (W) 2:30

Sunday

GSU v Black Mamba (M) 10am

NCPB v Rangers (W) 11:30am

Strathmore v KU 1pm (M)1pm