Raila lauds government's efforts to renovate sports facilities

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday lauded the national government’s effort to improve sports facilities in Kisumu County.

Apart from the construction of Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, there are also plans to renovate the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground - now renamed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga - recreational facility.

Odinga said the move by the government to renovate or construct new stadiums across the country was in the right direction since it is a major boost for sports talent nationally.

“We are all aware that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to construct many stadiums across the country but it was not successful. This is why I am happy that he has started fulfilling his promise in Kisumu,” said Odinga during his impromptu tour of the stadium.

“I am happy that fans will have an opportunity to attend in masses so that they support home grown clubs,” said the ODM leader, who is also the Gor Mahia patron.

The construction of the Jomo Kenyatta facility is expected to cost the government Sh1.4 billion with the first phase expected to take up Sh414 million.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses the press at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu on October 8, 2020. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The construction of the 30,000-seater is already underway at the dilapidated Agricultural Show Ground in Mamboleo, Kisumu and will have football, rugby, tennis and hockey pitches.

Apart from the annual Agricultural Show Exhibition, the Mamboleo facility has in the past been used as the home ground for Kisumu Rugby Football Club, music concerts and also hosting the Onge Ringo five-a-side football tournament and touch rugby.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held two months ago by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and is expected to be completed in May next year ahead of the Africities Conference slated for November 2021. Mamboleo Showground is the main venue for the event.

The project will be overseen by the Sports Kenya, a body responsible for all the stadiums in the country.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili said the region is blessed with immense talent citing Kenya Premier League side Kisumu All-stars, Lakeside Basketball Team, Kisumu RFC and the Taekwondo Under-16 team.

“We have massive talent in Kisumu and these are the fruits of the handshake which will really help our youth who are talented,” said Dr Owili.

On rehabilitation of Moi Stadium, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o had indicated that they will renovate the facility gradually.

In the county's budget for the financial year 2020/21, Sh100 million was set aside for construction of the stalled Moi Stadium.