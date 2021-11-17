Race for NOC-K positions begin in earnest as polls date set

Paul Tergat

From left: National Olympics Committee of Kenya officials from left: Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, President Paul Tergat, Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni unveil proposed OlympiAfrica Centre Model during NOC-K's Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on October 1, 2021 at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • So far no one has come out to openly challenge the incumbent President Paul Tergat but the grapevine has it that the current executive seems to be together, forming one camp.
  • Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo is eyeing the sec-gen post.

Those hoping to contest for various positions during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections have eight days to submit their nomination forms.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.