Prisons cage defending champs Ulinzi in netball league opener

Young Stars netball team players line up for their late Peggy Ajusa Cup game against Kenya Prisons at the  Ivona Primary School grounds, Vihiga County on May 30,2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Executive Vihiga netball team were crowned the late Peggy Ajusa Cip division one champions after beating Sofia netball club from Homabay 32-28  in a tough final, while Kobala Secondary School made mince meat of Namasoli Secondary School and Shikoko Secondary School, easilly dismissing them to win the schools' category title.
  • Kenya Netball Federation Secretary General Millicent Busolo said the tournament was also used to select the national team for the Africa championships set for Namibia later this month. 

Kenya Prisons netball team made clear their intentions of reclaiming the national league title when they beat defending champions Ulinzi 43-30 in thier first match of the season at Ivona Primary School grounds, Vihiga County at the weekend. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.