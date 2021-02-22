President Uhuru wants speedy completion of stalled Dandora Stadium

  • The authority had on June 13, 2019, received a complaint that Scanjet Construction was using steel structures in clear contravention of the contract specifications with allegations that contract documents, including cabinet memorandum, were forged to state the stadium should be steel structure when the work is 70 per cent complete.
  • After investigations, PPRA indicted the county government for paying Sh196.87 million to the contractor despite the technical evaluators questioning the quality of work. It recommended remedial action against any party culpable.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for Nairobi County government to complete the construction of Dandora Stadium, even as probe into the project continues.

