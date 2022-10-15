President Ruto orders opening of Wang’uru Stadium

President William Ruto yesterday ordered the immediate opening of Wang’uru International Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Responding to concerns raised by the local leadership, the president directed his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to follow up on the matter and ensure that the sports ground was opened.

“Ile mambo ya uwanja nimemwambia huyu Rigathi ambaye ndiye mtu wangu wa mkono atafute hiyo kifunguo -- that issue about the stadium, I have authorised my deputy to follow it up and have it opened,” said Ruto.

The government upgraded the stadium in 2020 to international standards with the intention of increasing the region’s capacity to host major competitions as well boost sports in the area.

The Sh300 million-project kicked off following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta but has not been used for its primary purpose prompting the complaints.

The matter was brought to the attention of the President by Mwea MP Mary Maingi during the commissioning of Thiba Dam on Saturday.

Maingi accused some officials from the former regime of delaying the opening the sports facility.

“The stadium was completed and is now ready for use but some people have refused with its keys. We need it so that our sportsmen and women can utilize it,” she said.

The MP said that Wang’uru town and Kirinyaga as a whole are losing opportunities that come with such a facility which she said can attract big teams and competitions to the region.

Backing her plead, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru confirmed that the stadium was completed a year ago and urged the President to intervene for its opening.

“The stadium was completed on time but for some reason, it has remained locked. It has only been in use as a political arena by some people. Just say one word and the place will be opened,” the county chief pleaded.