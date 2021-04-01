President Biden: Sports teams need to follow the science to beat Covid

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Biden made his comments as part of an interview with US sports broadcaster ESPN which aired Wednesday night.
  • Tennis players Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka, who are in Florida this week competing in a WTA tournament, have said they are reluctant to get the vaccine because of various concerns, including how fast it was rolled out.
  • Biden also talked about the importance of pay equity between men and women and described First Lady Jill Biden as a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan.

