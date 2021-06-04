Pre-Olympics camp to go on in Kurume City

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director John Musunga (left) poses with a dummy cheque of Sh45 million with Ministry of Sports, Secretary In charge of administration Josephine Onunga (centre) and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kurume City had on Tuesday communicated with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) informing them of their withdrawal from hosting Team Kenya for a 12-day camp
  • Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has announced that the camp will now go on after consultations with the Kenyan Embassy in Japan and the Japanese Embassy in Kenya
  • Mutuku said that they will now engage Kurume City governors in the coming week to see how they will handle the Covid-19 situation

Team Kenya will after all proceed for Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp in Kurume City, Japan on July 7.

