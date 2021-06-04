Pre-Olympics camp to go on in Kurume City

Team Kenya will after all proceed for Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp in Kurume City, Japan on July 7.

Kurume City had on Tuesday communicated with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) informing them of their withdrawal from hosting Team Kenya for a 12-day camp ahead of the Games that will be staged from July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

However, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has announced that the camp will now go on after consultations with the Kenyan Embassy in Japan and the Japanese Embassy in Kenya.

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that Amina on Thursday night confirmed having engaged the two embassies and indicated that all is well.

“Kurume City has agreed to go ahead with the scheduled pre-Games training camp for Team Kenya as scheduled," said Mutuku adding that they are grateful for this timely intervention by Amina.

“This now allows the athletes to focus on local training as they prepare for the pre-Games camp which will allow for acclimatisation of the team,” explained Mutuku. “Furthermore, it positions the preparation schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on course as per the action plan developed.”

Mutuku said that they will now engage Kurume City governors in the coming week to see how they will handle the Covid-19 situation.

NOC-K were left seeking for an alternative pre-Games training venue for Team Kenya after Kurume City withdrew from hosting the team owing to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Mombasa was being considered as an alternative but Team Kenya could face challenges of training facilities.

The first batch of Team Kenya was due to leave the country on July 7 ahead of the Games.

A communique to NOC-K from Kurume City disclosed that Covid-19 infections had rapidly spread in the city since mid-April and the situation has been recognised as critical.

It stated that the number of positive cases per 100,000 people had risen several times to the numbers in Tokyo and Osaka.

“In addition, the nationwide spread of infection did not subside even in May, and in Fukuoka Prefecture the number of new infections and the number of hospitalised patients both have reached a record high,” said the communique.

Furthermore, the communique stated that the sports facilities that were scheduled to be used for the pre-Games training camps are being utilised as vaccination centres.

NOC-K had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kurume City, who were to host Team Kenya for 12 days.

It entailed full sponsorship for their stay, including accommodation, local travel in Japan, training venues and meals for the entire delegation.

All qualified teams except athletics’ middle and long distance runners and swimmers were scheduled to travel starting July 7 for the pre-Games camp to acclimatise.