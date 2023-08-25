Posta reign supreme as Kecoso games end

Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) have dominated the 42nd edition of the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games which end on Friday at Narok’s William ole Ntimama Stadium.

The overall defending champions, under the leadership of Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer John Tonui, have so far scooped the men’s football and netball titles.

In football, Posta Rangers successfully defended their title after they amassed 10 points in the round-robin tournament.

The team, which also features in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, beat their arch-rivals and fellow premiership side Talanta FC, that is under the Communication Authority of Kenya, 2-1 in their opening match.

In other matches, Posta drubbed Ministry of Roads and Transport 4-0 with goals from Moses Osoi (own goal), Curtis Wekesa, Patrick Otieno and Eric Kipkirui.

The mailmen also hammered hosts Narok County Government 3-0 with Patrick Otieno, Vincent Wasambo and Felix Oluoch on target.

In netball, a well-drilled PCK dethroned the reigning champions Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, beating them 35-25 to scoop the title.

The new champions won the tournament by amassing six points while the outgoing champions managed four points. Kenya Airport Authority were in third.

PCK General Manager (Human Resource) Nancy Mathenge said the win is an assurance that the team is destined to greatness and team work led to their success.