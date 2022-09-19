Posta hammer Ministry of Transport, Zoo cage CA in Kecoso Games

Postal Corporation of Kenya (CPK) hammered the Ministry of Transport Infrastructure and Urban Development 7-0 goals in the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games on Monday.

Posta were well organised and superior against the state department at Kericho Green Stadium, with rains pounding the area in the last half hour of the contest.

Timothy Otieno struck a hat-trick fourth, 14th and 28th minutes while Vincent Wasambo struck twice in the 47th and 50th minutes.

Patrick Otieno scored the sixth goal in the 64th minute while Dinklen Mwema netted the last goal of the match in the 87th minute.

“We played against an experienced and superior team of players who are in the Kenyan Premier League, yet we are not in any of the ranked leagues in the country,” Benard Ramoya, the Ministry of Transport head coach told Nation Sport after the match.

Ramoya said his players – most of whom are students at the Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology - need exposure to compete at the top.

“Kericho is proving very tricky to play in the afternoon with heavy rains. Players slip and fall, but we are grateful there were no injuries,” he added.

Pascal Ochieng, Posta assistant coach, said in a post-match interview that he was elated the team had started their campaign on a high note.

“I wish to congratulate our players for the performance, but we must remember that every team has its strengths and weaknesses,” Ochieng said.

Zoo Kericho beat Communications Authority 2-0 in a match played earlier on in the day at the same venue.

Golola Vummy converted a penalty in the 75th minute while Brian Yakhama scored the second three minutes from time.

"Our opponents came with a lot of power play, but we handled the pressure well. It was a nice game, unfortunately, we lost and we are planning for the next game,” Ken Kenyatta, the Communications Authority head coach said.

On Tuesday, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority will play Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development while Zoo Kericho will be paired with Communications Authority.

In the volleyball match, Kenya Ports Authority started their campaign with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 24-14) win over Kenya Airports Authority.

KPA head coach Sammy Mulinge said: "We have come here to compete well and make sure we win our matches. We don’t want to come with the mentality of defending champions but we just want to win again and retain the title.” s

In the second match, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) hammered Ministry of Transport in 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16).

In the basketball, KPA humiliated Communications Authority (CA) in 107-41 (23-11, 37-08, 32-16, 15-06).