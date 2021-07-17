Pogacar seals second straight Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar

Team UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides during the 20th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 30 km time trial between Libourne and Saint-Emilion, on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philippe Lopez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wout van Aert won the time trial, but defending champion Pogacar's solid ride means he need only cross the Champs-Elysees finish line with the peloton in Sunday's 21st, and final, stage to retain the fabled yellow jersey as winner of the world's greatest bike race.

Saint-Émilion, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.