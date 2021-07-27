Pink offers to pay bikini fine for Norway beach handball team

Pink

 In this file photo taken on November 10, 2019 US Singer/songwriter Pink arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. US pop star Pink has offered to pay a "sexist" fine levied on Norway's women's beach handball team after they refused to wear 

Photo credit: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pink, a three-time Grammy Award winner, said on Twitter she would cover the fine, berating the organization and encouraging the players to carry on covering up. 
  • "I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform"" the "Get the Party Started" singer tweeted. 

Washington

