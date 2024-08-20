Physiotherapist Shiraku: Intrigues of 'panel-beating' athletes into shape for competitions

A team’s physiotherapists and other back-room staff are often the unsung heroes, playing a key role in getting athletes in top shape to compete in major championships, and to win medals.

On Thursday while Team Kenya athletes and coaches were basking in the glory after returning home from the 2024 Olympic Games to a State luncheon hosted by President William Ruto at Eldoret State Lodge, few people paid a thought to the team’s physios who helped Kenya win 11 medals (four gold, two silver and five bronze) at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Yet they work for long hours late into the night.

Top physiotherapist Jessica Shiraku handled runners both at the residential camp in Kenya, and at the Olympic Village in Paris alongside Lameck Bogonko (rugby), Antonet Akayabonje (volleyball), Joseph Koli (all sectors), Japheth Kariakim, John Mayaka, Emily Kosgei, and Peter Nduhiu were all in athletics.

Physiotherapist Jessica Shiraku (right), assisted by Tamar Kerubo (left), massages Zablon Ekwam during the national athletics team's training session on August 14, 2023, at the Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Middle and long-distance athletes camped at the High Performance Training Centre in Eldoret, and Shiraku and her team followed athletes’ progress, keenly to keep them on top form for good performance.

“I have worked with Team Kenya athletes since 2004. At first, I used to handle the junior team. I have seen three-time Olympics 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon develop from a young girl into a global superstar, as well as former 3,000m steeplechase Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto,” she says.

Being part of the team’s medical staff, her day starts as early as 6am. As a member of the team’s medical staff, her work is to follow the athletes in competition. Whenever she identifies an athlete struggling in training, she reaches out immediately to sort out the problem, sometimes working throughout the day, and late into the night.

Given her experience, she can easily identify an athlete in training and pick out the ones with injury.

But how did she end up working as a physiotherapist?

While growing up, Shiraku’s passion was to do just about anything medical.

“My late father James Shiraku who was employed as a locomotive engineer at Kenya Railways would frequently take charge of first aid issues at work, which meant that he would keep the First Aid Box in the house, making us use it whenever we had small cuts. That motivated me to work in the medical sector,” she says.

After competing her secondary school education, her elder sister Grace Shiraku Makumbi who worked at Aga Khan Hospital encouraged her to enrol for a nursing course at the Kenya Medical Training College.

“I got college admission letters for both nursing and physiotherapy, but my sister who was a nurse at the Aga Khan Hospital at the time encouraged me to study physiotherapy at the KMTC. The reasons she gave were that physiotherapists do not work at night and they are paid better, and they also see patients at home, which sometimes gives them extra income,” she says with laughter.

Conseslus Kipruto gets a deep muscle massage from physiotherapist Jessica Shiraku in 2013. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

But her dream of working in the medical sector started at secondary school, where she pursued pure sciences so as to position herself to pursue a medical course after her Form Four exams. She reckons that had she failed to become a physiotherapist, she would still be in any of the medical professions.

Signs of distress

When she gets to work, her first task is to set up the treatment room with the required equipment necessary to manage any condition. As the patient walks in, she monitors the patient’s posture and facial expression for any signs of distress.

She then introduces herself and makes the patient feel free to talk to her before carrying out a thorough examination of the patient

Although she has had many success stories in her career as a physiotherapist, two stand out. The first incident is related to rehabilitation of a patient with Guillain Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition that affects the nerves. The second was when she helped an athlete back on his feet to compete after a sudden attack of blow-back pain.

“The GBS patient was unable to use all his muscles, having difficulty breathing, feeding, or walking. I worked with this patient by isolating and working on each muscle group, and after three months, the patient was able to walk home.

Nicholas Bett is given a massage by Jessica Shiraku during a training session at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town on July 21, 2016 Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“As a sport physio, I encounter unforeseen injuries that can make an athlete fail to compete, as happened at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where an athlete could suddenly not move due to severe spasms on the back,” she explains.

Suffer pain

“Managing athletes a day before competition is always tricky as the athletes get nervous and suffer pain. Some even consider pulling out of competitions out of anxiety, but with some reassurance, they change mind and compete a,” she says.

She warns that poor medical intervention can worsen injuries among athletes, and insists that athletes must work hand in hand with their coaches in training so as to also watch the body's reaction.