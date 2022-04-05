Petitioner wants stadia probe team declared illegal

Ongoing investigation on seven stadium projects undertaken by the government hangs in the balance following a court petition challenging the legality the composition of the probe team.

In a case certified as urgent, Mr John Ndegwa Wanjau has petitioned the High Court to declare the Independent Committee of Experts formed to investigate the multi-million shilling stadium projects an illegal entity.

The projects include Wote Stadium in Makueni County, Chuka Stadium (Tharaka Nithi County), Kinoru Stadium (Meru), Marsabit Stadium (Marsabit), Ruring'u Stadium (Nyeri), Kipchoge Stadium (Uasin Gishu) and Kamariny Stadium (Elgeyo Marakwet).

The stadiums are being developed by Sports Kenya, a state corporation charged with running and maintaining public sports facilities. The projects are at different stages of completion and are experiencing different challenges, court papers indicate.

On January 17, Sports Kenya’s board of directors formed the 15-member Independent Committee of Experts chaired by Stephen Oudo to investigate the projects in relation to their concept, design, procurement process, contract and financial flow.

Mr Wanjau wants court to suspend and eventually quash the establishment of the committee and any resolutions it has made with regard to the investigations.

He has argued that the committee was unlawfully formed by Sports Kenya Board chaired by Mr Charles Waithaka.

According to Mr Wanjau, the three-year term of the Director-General of Sports Kenya, Mr Pius Metto, expired on January 7, and he lacked legal mandate to participate in the establishment of the committee.

"Mr Metto's mandate as Director-General was not and has not been extended or renewed," claims Mr Wanjau.

DNation bodytext: He claims that the expiry of mandate notwithstanding, Mr Metto, in his capacity as Director-General of Sports Kenya, sent a letter to the Principal Secretary in charge of sports at the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage on January 8 informing the PS about formation of the Committee.

Mr Wanjau further argues that the formation of the probe committee was approved in a meeting held on February 17 by a board which was not fully constituted. He pointed out that the three-year terms of four member of the board of expired on February 6, some 11 days before it approved the formation of the committee.

"This rendered the Board of Sports Kenya improperly constituted, contrary to the legal requirement as the term of four board members representing independent sports organizations, as per Section 6 of the Sports Act 2013, had expired on February 6, 2022. This effectively renders independent representation in the board of Sports Kenya non-existent. The Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Culture and Heritage has not appointment/reappointed the four board members," argues Mr Wanjau.

He has also questioned Metto’s authority to appoint Mr Stephen Oundo as chairman of the investigating committee and Lorine Shitubi, the Chief Legal Officer of Sports Kenya, to the secretariat of the team.