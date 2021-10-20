Mashujaa Day: Olympic champion Jepchirchir among sports heroes feted

From left: Silver medalist Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, gold medalist Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and bronze medalist USA's Molly Seidel celebrate on the podium after the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | aFP

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jepchirchir, 27, scooped gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds
  • Lawrence Cherono is the only other Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the list
  • Also in the list are former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech and his Shujaa counterpart Humphrey Khayange

Reigning Olympic marathon champions Peres Jepchirchir is among 30 sportspersons who were on Wednesday honoured as heroes and heroines during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County. 

