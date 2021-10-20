Mashujaa Day: Olympic champion Jepchirchir among sports heroes feted

Reigning Olympic marathon champions Peres Jepchirchir is among 30 sportspersons who were on Wednesday honoured as heroes and heroines during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Jepchirchir, 27, scooped gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds. It was her debut at the global championships.

Lawrence Cherono is the only other Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the list.

Cherono finished fourth in the men’s marathon held on the streets of Sapporo in Japan.

Paralympians Asiya Mohammed, Nancy Chelangat and Erick Kipsang who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics have also been recognised alongside their respective guides.

Also in the list are former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech and his Shujaa counterpart Humphrey Khayange.

Oliech, 36, donned the national team’s colours between 2002 and 2016.

Nicknamed the “Menace” because of his outstanding football skills, Oliech is Kenya’s second all-time goal scorer with 34 goals, one behind William “Chege” Ouma.

France’s Nantes, Auxerre, Ajaccio and Dubai CSC are some of the foreign clubs he played for while at the local scene, he turned out for Dagoretti Santos, Mathare United and Gor Mahia.

For 39-year-old Kayange who is now a member of the International Olympic Committee, he was part of the Kenyan squad at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens that reached the competition’s semi-finals.

With the Kenya national rugby teams (15s), he played at the 2011 World Cup Qualifiers. Locally he played for Ulinzi and Mwamba Rugby Football Clubs.

According to Sports Heroes and Heroines coordinator Rose Tata Muya only six of the sportspersons attended the national celebrations at Wang’uru Stdaium due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The remaining were recognised at their respective counties. She said that sports heroes and heroines always receive return tickets, allowances, certificates and trophies.

List of the Sportspersons who have been honoured

Peres Jepchirchir –Gold medallists in Tokyo 2020 women marathon

Dennis Oliech – former Harambee Stars captain

Lawrence Cherono – finished fourth in the men’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Bob Oyugi – Former Harambee Stars player and coach

Delilah Asiago – Won the 2016 Dubai marathon

Ricky Solomom –Former football administrator

Linus Wachoka – Naivasha prisons wresting coach

Millicent Busolo – Kenya Netball Federation Secretary General

Joseph Kiprotich – veteran athlete

Abudu Juma – former weightlifter

Felix Kipkoech – Gold medalists in Geneva Berlin half marathon in 2021

Peter Kalae – President of Kenya Sports for the deaf

Dickson Manyange – deaf handball player

Isaac Makokha – Kenya’s Topmost Deaf-and-dumb golfer

Moses Mathenge – boxer

Sudhir Solank – former Kenya cricketer

Jennifer Kamande – coach Para swimming

Erick Kiptoo – Paralympian

David Korir – guide to Erick Kiptoo

Wesley Sang – Paralympian

Nancy Chelangat – Paralympian

Geoffrey Kiplangat – guide to Nancy Chelangat

Asiya Mohammed – 1st Kenyan female rower

Rose Tata – athlete

Stephen Kamande – marathoner

Richard Juma – former Olympian

Ruth Chepngetich – Reigning World Half marathon champion

Humphrey Khayange –Former Simba’s captain

Winnie Adoyo – Sports Sign Language Interpreter