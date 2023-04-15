People Daily Sports Editor Waindi elected new SJAK president

Veteran journalist James Waindi is the new Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) President.

The People Daily Sports Editor defeated the incumbent Chris Mbaisi, Sports Editor at Star Newspaper 37-26 in the cut-throat elections held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, on his third attempt for the presidency.

Unlike the 2018 elections where incumbents swept all the seats, it was near clear-out this year for the newcomers dubbed "Nguvu Mpya."

Eric Njiru of Homeboyz Radio had 34 votes against 27 of James Magayi from Pulse Media to become the new Vice President.

Mukami Wambora, a freelancer, tossed out Alex Isaboke of Capital FM by 35 votes to 28 to bag the Treasurer position.

Samson Ateka of the Star Newspaper, who served in the previous regime as one of the committee members, won the Organising Secretary post unopposed.

Agnes Makhandia of Nation Media Group (48 votes), Geoffrey Mwamburi of Citizen Radio (36), Ahmed Abulla of K24 TV (40) and Charity Wanja, a freelancer, (27) were the four Executive Committee members elected.

Delegates will decide the way forward on the position of Secretary General after incumbent Mike Okinyi of Citizen TV opted out of the race.

Moses Wakhisi of KTN, who was eyeing the Secretary General’s seat, was locked out of the post on technicalities.

Those elected will be in office for four years.

"I'm grateful to those who voted to give me the mandate to lead this noble association. Let's now join hands and make this association great again," Waindi, who lost to Mbaisi in 2014 and 2018 elections, underlined in his speech.

"Constitution change and the journalists’ welfare will be key in our next agenda. We will do a massive recruitment drive to add new members to the association as well as bring more sponsors on board.

"We will also hold investment training for the members. I'm also pledging that the election for the vacant Secretary General post will be held soon," he added.

Mbaisi thanked the scribes for showing decorum in the highly contested elections saying:

"You made your decisions. It's not a bed of roses leading this association, but I'll be open to talks and consultations for pieces of advice that may take this organisation to the next level."

Kenya National Sports Council Administrative Secretary James Akama and Treasurer Charles Nyaberi, who oversaw the elections, hailed the exercise for being peaceful.

However, they recommended voters education ahead of future elections to avert the number of spoiled votes realised in the exercise.

"These elections were in line with international sports body AIPS.

"As members of various federations, SJAK is very important to us because the sports journalists help to market our associations, we owe a lot of gratitude to SJAK," Nyaberi stated.