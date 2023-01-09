Partner with schools, sports academy tells counties

Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) has asked county governments to partner with schools to tap talents among the youth and create a database of talented players so as to find a market for them.

KAS Chief Executive Officer Dorine Odhiambo said that the academy was offering academic scholarships to talented learners in schools with the aim of nurture talents for the bigger stage.

She noted that in order for the country to succeed in sports, there is need to work with counties and schools where talents are hosted.

Related KVF rolls out development program for select youth team Sports

She said if talents are identified earlier, the country would feature in more sports at international level away from the traditional strongholds of athletics and rugby that have largely put Kenya on the international map.

Odhiambo further cautioned heads of schools against killing the spirit of sports in their institutions at the expense of academics, saying this was ruining learners’ talents.

She said KAS was partnering with the Ministry of Education to ensure that all schools allow sporting activities alongside academics.

Speaking when she officially closed a 10-day Football Kenya Federation (FKF) workshop for grassroots football coaches in Kakamega County, Odhiambo recommended that trained coaches be allowed by schools to lead sporting activities in learning institutions.

“Most learning institutions use teachers who are not trained to nurture talents and this fails to identify quality athletes. KAS is training coaches across the country so that we can improve sports within the counties as we remain keen to revive a sporting culture in our country,” she said.

Kakamega County FKF chairman Allan Muhando petitioned KAS to help counties set up sports academies to grow talents.

He argued that despite Western and Nyanza being sports hubs where many talented players come from, FKF Premier League clubs and the national team, Harambee Stars mainly concentrated in Nairobi therefore grassroots players are overlooked.

Schools that had earlier been identified as sports centres will be considered by KAS as sports academies, Odhiambo pointed out.

Some of the schools include; Kakamega High School in Kakamega, Upper Hill School (Nairobi), Cheptil Boys High School in Nandi County, Kwanthanze Secondary School in Machakos.