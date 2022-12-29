Over 700 riders register for Hog Charge

More than 700 riders are lined up as the 24th edition of the annual Hog Charge pedals off next month at Peponi School, Ruiru.

The Hog Charge, Kenya’s national mountain bike competition sponsored by milk processor Brookside Dairy and hosts Peponi School, is a charity race whose proceeds go towards supporting the Rhino Ark, which is involved in a conservation project that focuses on the Mt Kenya water towers.

A slew of entries had by Thursday been registered for the competition, which will be staged on January 22.

The Hog Charge is a team event that sees groups of riders navigate around a course of checkpoints in the shortest time possible on mountain bikes. The teams will be entered in either the under-12, under-14 or open classes.

On Thursday, Brookside Dairy, the sponsors of the Hog Charge for the past 21 years, and hosts Peponi School said all arrangements for the 24th edition were in place. More than 60 schools from across the country had by Thursday confirmed participation in the event, with the numbers still growing.

“We are encouraged by the growing number of entries for next year’s event. The team numbers have been capped at strictly 150. Apart from the three entry classes of Under-12, Under-14 and the open category, next month’s event will also feature a family fun race for both parents and their children,” Christine Maina, Brookside’s General Manager for Marketing and her Peponi counterpart, Ngina Pratt-Mburu, said.

Next month’s race promises a more explosive fight for honours on the back of a challenging navigation circuit, which includes a new bike pit and cycling track. Organisers are predicting dry and dusty conditions at the Northlands Ranch on race day, which is expected to offer a befitting challenge and excitement to both riders and spectators.

The upper limit of 150 teams appears to have stoked up a rush for entries, with the event’s online registration platform teeming with activity as teams race to beat the deadline for entries, according to the officials.

At the last event held earlier this year, Nairobi’s The Banda School emerged victorious in the girls’ Under-14 race. The Banda School’s team, the “Hogdashaians” who needed exactly 60 minutes to hit the tape, shook off stiff challenge from St Andrew’s Preparatory, Turi, who emerged runners-up after cycling for 84 minutes.

In the Under-14 mixed category, a combined team of Peponi School and the International School of Kenya triumphed in 64 minutes, while Nairobi Academy clinched the runners-up position in a cycle time of 67 minutes.