Over 700 riders enter Sunday’s Silver Jubilee Hog Charge

A bumper entry of more than 700 riders have entered the Silver Jubilee edition of the annual Hog Charge.

The mountain cycling event will be held at Peponi Secondary School, off the Thika Superhighway in Ruiru on Sunday.

Organisers Wednesday said all arrangements for the bike competition were in place.

Over 180 teams drawn from more than 22 schools across the country have confirmed participation. Entries closed last Saturday.

“We are delighted with this huge number of entries that befits the stature of this year’s event, being the 25th edition of the annual Hog Charge,” Ngina Pratt Mburu, Peponi Secondary’s head of marketing, said.

“Apart from the three entry classes of under 12, under 14 and the open category, this year’s event shall also feature a family fun race for both parents and their children,” Mburu added.

More than 10 family teams have registered for the event.

The Hog Charge, sponsored by milk processor Brookside Dairy, Northlands Ranch and hosts Peponi Secondary, is a national mountain bike competition for teenagers.

It is also a charity event whose proceeds are used to support the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust. Competition will involve groups of four riders navigating around a course in the shortest time possible, on mountain bikes.

The teams will be entered in either the under-12, under-14 or open classes. With the current dry conditions on the Northlands Ranch, this year’s edition promises to be explosive.