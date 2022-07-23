Otundo, Kiptarus qualify for United Kingdom Bisley finale

Team captain Sanford Otundo and Clifford Kiptarus have qualified for the Queen's Jubilee Imperial Grand finale of this year's United Kingdom (UK) Bisley going on in South London, England.

The duo finished in the top 100 of the Stage II that involved 300 shooters drawn from across the continents on Friday.

Otundo finished 13th with a brilliant score 149.21 vee-bulls (v) made of 50.9v, 50.7v, 49.5v while Kiptarus settled 43rd after downing 50.5v, 48.5v, 50. 7v for his grand total of 148.17 v.

Kenya entered for shooters in Stage II where Christopher Saina and John Ihugo finished 114th and 279th with scores of 146.16v and 140.6v respectively. Saina scored 48.4v, 50.8v and 48.4v while Ihugo 48.4v, 46.1v and 46.1v.

Home shooter David Calvert led the pool of 100 players to the grand finale that was to take place Saturday afternoon. Calvert carded 50.9v, 50.10v, 50.9v for his total of 150.28v to top the charts.

This was an improvement after Kenya entered one shooter in the grand final of the 2018 (Saina) and 2019 (Kiptarus).

The event failed to take place in 2020 while Kenya failed to take part in 2021 owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Team Kenya was hit by visa hitch with only 12 firers from a squad of 28 managing to travel on June 28 and July 7 respectively.