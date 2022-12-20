New online betting platform MossBets makes entry into Kenyan market

Are you a sports fan looking for a convenient and affordable way to bet on your favourite teams and players? Worry no more because MossBets got you covered!

With its low minimum bet, sign-up offers and bonuses, free bets, competitive odds and user-friendly platform, MossBets offers punters with the perfect virtual sports betting option for anyone who loves sports betting in Kenya.

MossBets provides punters with a variety of virtual betting options where they can place instant bets on their favorite sports, including virtual soccer leagues in countries such as England (EPL), Kenya, Italy and Spain.

With Mossleague, MossBets’ virtual soccer league, users do not have to be football pundits or experts to win. Even a first timer can place a bet and win big. Virtual soccer matches are available 24/7 throughout the year. This enables users to place bets and win cash anytime and any day, all year round.

Generous payouts

Punters are also able to get their winnings faster than regular soccer betting where you have to wait 90+ minutes for games to be concluded. With Mossleague, users are able to get their winnings in 3 minutes.

Another brilliant feature on Moss Bets is that it allows users to bet for as little as Sh10, making it accessible to all punters, regardless of their budget. This means that even if you don't have a lot of money to spend on sports betting, you can still enjoy the excitement of betting on your favourite teams and players.

MossBets also offers competitive odds and generous payouts, so you have a good chance of winning big. The betting website, mossbets.com, which is available on mobile, PC, and Android App, is user-friendly and easy to navigate, so you can quickly and easily find the bets you're looking for and place your bets with just a few clicks.

It offers customers an exceptional and thrilling virtual betting experience whilst providing a safe and fair betting environment that players can trust and enjoy. Moss Bets has one of the best sign-up offers and bonuses in the Kenyan betting scene including a guaranteed free bet of Sh30 bet upon registering.

Virtual betting

Another great thing about Moss Bets is that it offers a wide range of virtual betting options, so you can bet on a variety of different sports, events, pick-a-box odds game and penalty shootout. This means that no matter what your favorite sport is, you're sure to find plenty of betting opportunities on MossBets.

Аll thеsе оffеrs аnd рrоmоtiоns саn bе ассеssed by signing up with MossBets, соmрlеting an easy and simple registration process by just sending the word ‘Game’ to 29736 or visiting https://mossbets.com.

To play, you can use M-Pesa Paybill number 736736 and put your mobile phone number as your account number.

MossBets is committed to responsible gaming.