Olympics protest rules relaxed for Tokyo Games

Tokyo Olympics

In this file photo taken on June 3, 2021, a woman stands in front of the Olympic rings in Tokyo. The journey to this year's Olympic Games has been like no other. After a historic pandemic postponement, organisers refused to pull the plug, despite infection risks, travel restrictions and persistent public opposition.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released new guidelines Friday softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the Games.
  • It means athletes will now be allowed to take the knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.