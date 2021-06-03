Olympics chief insists Games will go on as 10,000 volunteers quit

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All of Ghana's team, who will play Japan's U24s on Saturday, tested negative in the 72 hours before their departure.
  • Japan has seen a smaller Covid-19 outbreak than many countries, with just over 13,000 deaths. Around 2.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.