Olympics-bound teams start camp as NOC-K, gov't sign pact

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics poses for photos at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, NOC-K first vice-President Shadrack Maluki and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed signed the MOU on Saturday at MISC.
  • The MOU sets the cooperation and collaboration between the National Olympics body and the Ministry, ensuring that there are smooth, well-defined roles by the two institutions with the view to deliver successful Kenyan athletes’ participation in the Games.

The official bubble training camp for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Kenyan team has started in earnest.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.