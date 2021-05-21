Olympic team a priority in second dose of Covid-19 jabs

From left: A screen grab of the panel consisting Standard Group Sports Editor Robin Toskin (moderator), Waithaka Kioni (Team Kenya's Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020), Barnabas Korir (Team Kenya Tokyo 2020 team manager) and Rose Wachuka (Policy Advisor and the Chief of Staff Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage) during a National Olympic Committee of Kenya webinar on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya was supposed to begin its second phase of vaccination in May but the government extended the process to 12 weeks after India banned the exportation of vaccines following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country
  • Wachuka was speaking during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Facebook-Live series webinar dubbed #TeamKenyaLive, moderated by sports journalist Robin Toskin
  • Kenya began vaccinating its population in March after getting one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from India

The government is planning to vaccinate Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with the second dose of Covid-19 immediately the second batch arrives in the country.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Senegal denies paying Lamine Diack's legal fees

  2. Ulinzi eye Mathare United scalp as WPL resumes

  3. Olympic team a priority in second dose of Covid-19 jabs

  4. Mvuyekure howler costs Tusker crucial win

  5. Solskjaer: Maguire likely to miss Europa League final

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.