Olympic team a priority in second dose of Covid-19 jabs

The government is planning to vaccinate Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with the second dose of Covid-19 immediately the second batch arrives in the country.

Policy Advisor and the Chief of Staff Office of the Cabinet Secretary (CS), Ministry of Sports, Rose Wachuka, disclosed that the athletes and its support staff will be among the first to get the dose within the 12-week allowance given by the ministry of health.

Kenya was supposed to begin its second phase of vaccination in May but the government extended the process to 12 weeks after India banned the exportation of vaccines following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The first Team Kenya delegation to the Tokyo Olympics is due out on July 5, there are fears that some athletes might miss out on their second jabs due to the delays.

“We have advanced arrangements to ensure all those heading to Tokyo Olympics get their second dose of the vaccination within the 12 weeks allowance,” said Wachuka.

Wachuka was speaking during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Facebook-Live series webinar dubbed #TeamKenyaLive, moderated by sports journalist Robin Toskin.

The Live event was intended to share with Kenyans how Team Kenya was preparing amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Other panelists were Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission, Waithaka Kioni and the Team Kenya General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir.

Kenya began vaccinating its population in March after getting one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

A screen grab of Rose Wachuka (Policy Advisor and the Chief of Staff Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage) during a National Olympic Committee of Kenya webinar held on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

The CS for Sports Amina Mohamed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nairobi Metropolitan Services on April 8 launched the vaccination process for Kenya’s sportsmen and women and their handlers.

So far, over 5,000 athletes, athlete handlers and officials going for international competitions including the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have received their first jabs.

Wachuka said that unlike other governments that have written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requesting for Covid-19 vaccines, the Kenyan government opted to vaccinate its athletes for the Tokyo Summer Games.

Besides, Wachuka explained that her boss Amina has ensured that a synopsis of structures was put in place to ensure smooth preparations and participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wachuka said it involved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding involving all stakeholders from the Attorney General, NOC-K, Treasury and ministries of health, tourism and public works.

“A medical consortium was also put in place to advise on the best model that came up with a bubble training concept to mirror the conditions Team Kenya will face in Japan,” said Wachuka adding that the formation of the Steering and Central Management Committees ensured all the planning and execution was up to date.

Kioni, who assured about the status of the athletes, particularly around their safety within the Covid-19 management protocols added that their partnership with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has ensured that 95 percent of those who have qualified have adhered to anti-doping rules of taking three out-of-competition test within 10 months before Olympics.