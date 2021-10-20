Olympic flame arrives in Beijing after activists ramp up boycott calls

Olympic flame

Torchbearers enter the stage during the Olympic flame welcoming ceremony ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in the lobby of the Olympic Tower in Beijing on October 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Noel Celis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beijing -- set in February to become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games -- held a welcome event for the flame at the capital's Olympic Tower, where it will go on display.
  • A short torch relay in early February consisting of 1,200 torchbearers will carry the flame around the three Olympic competition zones, organisers said.

Beijing, China

