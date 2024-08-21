Ojuka: The university student striking fine balance between elite sports and academics

Watching him effortlessly go through his training regime in Compiegne, northern France, in readiness for the August 28 to September 8 Paralympic Games, one may not immediately realise that Kenya’s long jumper, Samson Ojuka, has had to sacrifice family time, academic work and personal comfort to pursue a career in sports as a disabled athlete.

Kenya has never won a medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games since the country first took part in the quadrennial championships in the 1972 edition in Heidelberg, Germany, and the athlete, who is due to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in law from Kenyatta University, is determined to change this.

The athlete, who won gold medals in 100 metres and 200 metres at the 2020 World Grand Prix Africa in Morocco, has been training with Team Kenya in Compiegne for the last two weeks. He qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on account of his High-Performance ranking at the World Para Athletics Championships held from May 17-25 in Kobe, Japan this year.

Debut

Ojuka, who is making his debut at the Summer Paralympic Games, finished sixth in personal best jump of 5.73 metres in Japan behind winner Nazmi Mohammad of Malaysia who won in 6.13m.

The team leaves Compiegne on Thursday for the Paralympics Village in Paris. Having focused on strength and conditioning training under his coach Henry Nzungi while in Nairobi, Ojuka is now fine-tuning his runway, board and jump technique.

Kenyatta University

“I have been refining my speed on the runway, my step on the board and landing technique,” the final year student of law at Kenyatta University said.

“It is my first time at the Paralympics, but I have been to two world championships, so I have some experience on the big event, and I’m well prepared for the challenge ahead,” the alumnus of Maseno School said.

“I have been doing as many jumps as possible…the more the better,” the 28-year-old, who is aiming at improving his current personal best jump of 5.73m, said.

“Any performance beyond six metres will put me in the medal bracket. If I jumped 5.73m while stepping outside the board at the world championships, so I should hit six metres at the Paralympic Games, now that I am stepping on the board,” he explains

He was born with a deformed right hand (Erbs Palsy). He is no longer an amateur in the sport, having competed in three world championships - 2019 edition in Dubai, the 2023 Games in Paris, and the 2024 Games in Kobe, Japan. He competed in 100m and 200m in Dubai, did the long jump in Paris, and 200m as well as the long jump in Kobe.

“I hope to fly Kenya’s flag higher in Paris,” the second born in a family of four - two boys and two girls, says. He played football as a striker for Maseno School but took up athletics after joining Kenyatta University in 2018. He started out in 100m and 200m, then switched to the jumps, which has now positioned him to make history.

His coach Henry Nzungi, who represented Kenya in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, reckons Ojuka is getting better with each day in training.

The only other field event athlete is the javelin thrower Sheila Wanyonyi.

Born on April 13, 1996, in Nairobi to Moses Ojuka and Martha Opiyo, Ojuka grew up in Nairobi but didn’t initially engage in sports as a student at New Light Academy in Kayole.

“I deferred my law studies for three years since I was travelling a lot to compete in athletics but I am glad that I will be graduating in December this year,” said Ojuka.

However, he embraced both football and athletics at Maseno School where the current National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) member, Paul Otula, was the Principal then.

Despite his disability on his right arm, Ojuka played football as a striker for his Maseno School, guiding the team to provincial championships.

Ojuka joined Komarock Football Club in Nairobi upon completing high school but his sports passion shifted to athletics upon joining Kenyatta University for a degree in law in 2018.

“I used 100m and 200m to train for speed as a football striker in Maseno,” said Ojuka, who cleared form four in 2014 before joining Kenyatta University as a law student in 2015.

"I deferred my course for three years since I was travelling a lot to compete in athletics but I am glad that I will be graduating in December this year," said Ojuka, who was inspired to embrace athletics fully by the likes of Olympian Boniface Mweresa.

World Grand Prix

It didn’t take long before he featured at the World Grand Prix in Tunisia and Morocco in 2019, competing in 100m and 200m and long jump.

Ojuka made his debut at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai where he clocked 12.39 seconds PB to finish sixth in 100m and sixth in 200m in 25.19 all in the semis.

Come the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France, Ojuka would manage a personal best 5.58m to finish seventh in long jump won by Brian Lionel Impellizzeri from Argentina in the Championships Record of 6.67m.