Odibets unveils new campaign for gamers

Gaming firm Odibets on Saturday unveiled unveiled a new campaign dubbed ‘Zoza na Odibets App Bonus’.

In the new campaign, gamers will be required to place a cash bet of at least one or more games on Odibets using the Odibets App with a stake of Sh49 or more. Placing soccer bets or aviator still qualify for this campaign.

It will be spearheaded by local musician Ngesh wa Vasha, known for big hits such as ‘Kaveve Kozoze’ and dubbed ‘Kazoze na Odibets’. Customers will stand a chance of winning up to Sh50,000 weekly.

They will then automatically enter into the draw to win various daily and weekly prizes. Daily winners will receive a Zoza na Odibets App Bonus award of Sh200 credited to their OdiBets' account.

However, all cash bets, Odi League (Virtuals) and live bets will be considered as entries in the promotion and the various prizes will be credited to their OdiBets' account.

There will be 200 winners of Sh 200 bonus each daily and other five weekly winners of 50,000 each which they can withdraw from MPesa. The promotion runs from July 7 2023 to December 31, 2023.

This campaign comes barely weeks after Odibets launched its highly anticipated Android mobile app, providing an immersive and convenient betting experience for sports enthusiasts across the country.

The Odibets mobile app represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and enhancing customer satisfaction.