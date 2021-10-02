Ochieng waters down leaders' victory over Rangers

Musambai Brenda of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono of NCPB

Musambai Brenda (left) of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono (second right) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) during their Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi Water had thumped Rangers 55-17 in the first leg and Ochieng noted that the scores in the second leg leave a lot to be desired
  • Brenda Ariviza (9) and Cecilia Katheu (7) emerged top scorers for the winners while Naomi Wamalwa and Tentrix Masika led Rangers with five goals each
  • Rangers coach Gerald Juma said that the league has been an eye-opener to the team that comes from Bungoma County

Nairobi Water women's team coach Jack Ochieng has admitted that his team isn't at its best despite extending their unbeaten streak to eight games.

