Ochieng waters down leaders' victory over Rangers

Nairobi Water women's team coach Jack Ochieng has admitted that his team isn't at its best despite extending their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Ochieng's sentiments come after Nairobi Water beat Rangers 38-17 in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Nairobi Water had thumped Rangers 55-17 in the first leg and Ochieng noted that the scores in the second leg leave a lot to be desired.

"This is not how we play. This is not how the back-to -back champions should play. It was a scrappy match and I think we will have to go back to drawing board if we are to perform well in the forthcoming East and Central African Clubs Championship in Tanzania and upcoming league fixtures," said Ochieng.

"Last month our display and scores against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)was not good. And looking at the scores against Rangers I'm worried. Of course the players know they can do better than this," he added.

Nairobi Water edged out KDF 29-28 last month.

Brenda Ariviza (9) and Cecilia Katheu (7) emerged top scorers for the winners while Naomi Wamalwa and Tentrix Masika led Rangers with five goals each.

Nairobi Water, who are unbeaten, lead the standings with 16 points from eight matches, KDF are second with 12 points from seven matches and are not in action this weekend.

Nanyuki complete the top three positions with 11 points from nine matches and will line up against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday.

In the other results, Rangers women's team recovered from earlier loss to Nairobi Water to defeat Amazon 40-28.

Rangers coach Gerald Juma said that the league has been an eye-opener to the team that comes from Bungoma County.

"We are newcomers in the league and having recorded at least three wins so far is encouraging. In the match against Nairobi Water, we could have scored more goals but our forwards were blunt. We hope to come back bigger and better. We are still looking for sponsors and hopefully they will come on board soon," said Juma.

In the men's matches, JKUAT held their nerve to see off Rangers 27-26.

Dola Bwibo(9) top scored for the varsity side while Simon Wafula led the visitors with seven goals.

Gunners overwhelmed Thika 37-31 while General Service Unit (GSU) were awarded a walkover after their opponents Vickers failed to show up.

Sunday fixtures

Rangers v National Cereals and Produce Board (W) 9am

Rangers v Kahawa 10:30am

Technical University of Kenya v GSU 12pm

Vickers v Thika

Nanyuki v JKUAT(W)