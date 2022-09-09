Nyanza teach North Eastern netball lesson in Special Schools games

Nyanza Region girls' netball representatives Friday thrashed their counterparts from North Eastern 8-1 in the opening National Special School Games match for the visually impaired at Hill School in Eldoret on Friday.

The skillful girls from Nyanza started the game in high spirits and maintained the tempo to the end.

Nyanza opened the scoring through star player Vivian Akinyi who overpowered North Eastern from the onset.

Akinyi scored five goals in the first half before adding a sixth in the second half. Noliger Akinyi sealed the win for Nyanza towards end of the game.

North Eastern got their consolation goal through Ikran Noor.

“Though we have been defeated, I salute our opponents for showing us how netball is played in this side of our country. I have never seen girls playing netball with a lot of enthusiasm like Nyanza today. We hope the subsequent games will be more interesting,” said Amina Aden of North Eastern.

In football, boys with hearing impairment category, Rift Valley started on high note by hammering Central 2-0.

Victor Munene scored the first goal for Rift Valley in 12th minute before Erick Mureithi extended their lead in 27th minute.

Rift Valley coach Jeth Onyango said the opening day performance offered a glimpse of what to expect from his boys.

“With the good training that we have had, we expect to be winners of our category by Monday,” said Onyango.

In another category for boys with cerebral palsy, Central was held to a barren draw by Rift Valley.

In girls' football, Nyanza beat Rift Valley 1-0 courtesy of Lucky Musimbi's goal.

More than 1,000 students are in Eldoret for 14th edition of National Special Schools Games.

National Special Schools Sports Association organising secretary Eustasy Murang’a said players are excited to return to action after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic.