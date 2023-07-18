Nyanza Region Games moved due to Azimio protests

The Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two Games, which were to begin on Thursday at Maranda High School in Bondo, have been pushed to Saturday.

The move was taken by the Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Sports Association and security agencies following the planned countrywide demonstrations called by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition from Wednesday to Friday.

After a meeting on Monday afternoon, the association’s Secretary Thomas Odhiambo instructed all teams preparing for the regional championships to hold on until a decision is made by the Regional Director of Education, Mr Nelson Sifuna.

According to Mr Ngala Mbuor, the Regional Sports Associations Vice Chairman, the tournament will now start on Saturday to Tuesday.

"After great consideration on the safety and security of our beloved students, the Nyanza Region Secondary School Sports Association has resolved to postpone the kick off from Thursday to Saturday. This is because of the nationwide demonstrations expected to begin on Wednesday, the same day schools across Nyanza were scheduled to travel to Bondo, Siaya County,” said Mr Mbuor.

He pointed out that they do not want to gamble with the lives of the students and teachers. The referees are to arrive on Saturday by 9am for co-ordination clinics at Maranda High School.

"Schools will arrive on Saturday and the first games will be played the same day in the afternoon. All the group matches will be completed on Sunday and the knock out games played on Monday. The games will end on Tuesday with finals," said Mr Mbuor.

The protests called by Opposition chief Raila Odinga are likely to paralyse transport services since the Nyanza region has in the recent past witnessed demonstrations in the six counties

There have been violent protests in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Nyamira counties leading to deaths, injury and total paralysis of transport.

This may hinder the movement of the teams set to participate in the tournament.

Pools

Rugby Sevens

Group A-St Mary’s Yala, Nyabondo, Cardinal Otunga

Group B- Kisii School, Ambira, Homa Bay High

Group C-Maseno School, Gekano, Kanga

Group D- Agoro Sare, Anjego, Enkinda

Football

Girls

GROUP A – Kobala, Gekomoni, Kerongori

Ikonge PAG, Koru

Group B – Lwak, Agongo, Nyakach, Ratanga

Boys

GROUP A- Usenge Ndonyo, Matutu, Onjiko

GROUP B- Kisumu Day, Masara, Agosor Sare, St Marys Yala

Volleyball

Girls

GROUP A – Nyakongo, Nyakembeni, Ikonge PAG, Koru

GROUP B- Nyakach, Ogande, Sagegi, St Cecilia Aluor Girls

Boys

GROUP A – Raliew, Godbura, Sagegi, Chulaimbo

GROUP B – Onjiko, Itumbe, Gekano, Nyangoma

Basketball 3x3

Boys

GROUP A- Chianda, Ototo, Nyansiongo

GROUP B – Agoro sare, Ekenyoro, Usenge

GROUP C – Nyanchwa, Maseno, Migori Boys

GROUP D – Onjiko, Kanyawanga, Kisii School

Girls

GROUP A- Nyakach, Asumbi, Ulanda

GROUP B – Ototo, Tuk Jowi, St Baranabas

GROUP C – Barchando, Rigoma, Suneka

GROUP D – Ekenyoro, Kereri, Ngíya