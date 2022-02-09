Norwegian ace Ruud remembers late dad with Olympic gold

Norway's Birk Ruud

Norway's Birk Ruud competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Manan Vatsyayana | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The day after Eileen Gu needed a stunning final jump to land gold for China in the women's event, Ruud dominated the men's field from the opening round.
  • The 21-year-old landed a stunning opening leap of five and a half rotations for a near-perfect score of 95.75 points.

Beijing, China 

