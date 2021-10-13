North Korean army gives brutal show of 'strength, bravery and morale'

Kim Jong Un

This picture taken on October 11, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 12 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) greeting the pilots who performed a demonstration flight during the opening ceremony of the defence development exhibition "Self-Defence-2021" in Pyongyang.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Korea has a long tradition of martial arts, and breaking is part of its indigenous sport of taekwondo -- developed by a South Korean general who later fell out with the South's military-backed dictator Park Chung-hee and became a frequent visitor to Pyongyang, where he died in 2002.
  • It is now often used by the North to symbolise its military prowess.

Seoul, South Korea

