NOC-K weigh options after Kurume withdrawal

National basketball team Morans captain Eric Mutoro and Coach Cliff Owour (left) receive kits and bags from National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) senior Vice President Shadrack Maluki (right) and acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku (centre) at Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium on November 19, 2020 where the team was training for Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NOC-K acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed that moving to Mombasa will be informed by the kind of facilities the coastal city has and whether Covid-19 protocols will be enforced with ease
  • Mutuku said consultations have started with the technical benches of the qualified teams, to re-work the activity schedules of the teams to achieve the best results under the current circumstances
  • Kurume City, in a communique to NOC-K on Tuesday, withdrew from hosting the team for the Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp owing to Covid-19 challenges

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is exploring possibilities of having Team Kenya’s Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp in Mombasa after Kurume City in Japan withdrew.

