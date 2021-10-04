Noc-k to fete Tokyo Olympics medallists in Eldoret

Paul Tergat

From left: National Olympics Committee of Kenya officials from left: Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, President Paul Tergat, Second Deputy President Waithaka Kioni unveil proposed OlympiAfrica Centre Model during NOC-K's Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on October 1, 2021 at Best Western Hotel, Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Noc-k acting secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that medallists from the Tokyo Olympic Games will get cash rewards in appreciation for their good performance
  • Mutuku said the function will start at 3pm with Olympic talk and review of the team’s performance in Tokyo before the award ceremony starting at 6pm
  • Mutuku noted that the government has already rewarded all the medallists from Tokyo Olympic Games with gold medallists getting Sh1 million, silver medallists Sh750,000 and bronze medallists Sh500,000

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) will Wednesday reward Team Kenya from the Tokyo Olympic Games and at the same time confer special honours to former Olympians in Eldoret.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.