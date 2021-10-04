Noc-k to fete Tokyo Olympics medallists in Eldoret

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) will Wednesday reward Team Kenya from the Tokyo Olympic Games and at the same time confer special honours to former Olympians in Eldoret.

Noc-k acting secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that medallists from the Tokyo Olympic Games will get cash rewards in appreciation for their good performance.

“We shall also confer some of our former Olympians with awards for the first time during the celebrations,” Mutuku said, adding that this will also be the first time too Noc-k will be rewarding medallists with cash.

Mutuku said the gala that was held last Friday evening at Carnivore Restaurant, Nairobi was in honour of the events and management wing of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games.

“We honoured the Nairobi-based athletes and teams that went to Tokyo alongside the government and the sponsors but the climax of the ceremony will be in Eldoret,” Mutuku noted. “The function will be an invite only owing to Covid-19 protocols.”

Mutuku said the function will start at 3pm with Olympic talk and review of the team’s performance in Tokyo before the award ceremony starting at 6pm.

“We want to celebrate the athletes so that even when they move on to next activities, they know that Noc-k is grateful for flying the Kenyan flag high,” said Mutuku, adding that they promised change when the new team led by Paul Tergat took over in 2017.

Mutuku noted that on Friday, they released the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games preliminary report to its members during the extraordinary meeting in Nairobi.

"Things moved on smoothly this time around with all the athletes getting their allowances and full kit as they left for the Games," said Mutuku.

Mutuku noted that the government has already rewarded all the medallists from Tokyo Olympic Games with gold medallists getting Sh1 million, silver medallists Sh750,000 and bronze medallists Sh500,000.

In addition, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who hosted the medallists at State House, Mombasa upon arrival from Tokyo in August, also rewarded all Team Kenya members with a token of Sh200,000 each.