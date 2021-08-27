Noc-k make first step towards October polls

Paul Tergat

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat (left) leads his predecessor Kipchoge Keino (centre) and NOC-K acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku after the NOC-K General Assembly at Pride-Inn, Nairobi on November 27, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Noc-k acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed Friday that the resolution to take the approach of incorporating its affiliates was arrived at during the Executive Board meeting on Thursday in Nairobi
  • Mutuku said that once the proposals have been received by September 10, the affiliates will be invited for a consultative meeting on September 17 to discuss the electoral boards that will have been proposed
  • Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo, who lost to Francis Paul by a vote for the secretary general seat, also wants to try his luck again for the seat

In a change from the norm, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) has now mandated national federations to pick the body that will conduct the committee’s elections in October this year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.