NOC-K keeps federations in check for Commonwealth Games

NOC-K Acting SG Francis Mutuku

Francis Mutuku, National Olympics Committee of Kenya’s Acting Secretary General, during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) gala dinner hosted by Tusker at Eka Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 06, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • NOC-K also wants the criteria to reach all stakeholders with sufficient notice given for national trials, where applicable ahead of the Birmingham “Club” Games due July 28 to August 9 this year in the United Kingdom
  • Mutuku stated that the agenda discussed included federations’ criteria of selection of athletes, coaches and managers
  • Mutuku said most disciplines are planning for their national trials and qualification events in February and March

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has directed National Federations to make their selection criteria for forthcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games public.

