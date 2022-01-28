NOC-K keeps federations in check for Commonwealth Games

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has directed National Federations to make their selection criteria for forthcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games public.

NOC-K also wants the criteria to reach all stakeholders with sufficient notice given for national trials, where applicable ahead of the Birmingham “Club” Games due July 28 to August 9 this year in the United Kingdom.

Kenya intends to take an estimated 200 athletes for the Birmingham “Club” Games.

Kenya that was represented by 136 athletes in 14 sports at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, collected 17 medals; four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

“Having agreed on adopting declarations and commitments during the Agnes Tirop Conference to guide reforms in the sports sector, NOC-K is also imploring Federations to ensure gender balance in appointing officials,” said NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku.

Mutuku said in a statement after the NOC-K Executive Committee meeting on Friday with the federations to discuss the preparations towards Birmingham that NOC-K was already doing the same in athletes’ quota distribution.

Mutuku stated that the agenda discussed included federations’ criteria of selection of athletes, coaches and managers.

Based on previous games experience, Mutuku said the Committee urged the federations to ensure inclusivity in the trials.

“This includes athletes from the grassroots. They should ensure the communication for these events has been well publicised to give all Kenyans who qualify an opportunity to be in the team,” said Mutuku.

Mutuku noted that in the spirit of inclusivity, the Federations, with Para sports, will also integrate them in their programs as they prepare The Para sports due for similar period in Birmingham.

Para Sports will feature Para Athletics, Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Para Cycling, Para Lawn Bowls, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Triathlon and Para Table Tennis.

The federations also gave a status on qualification of which they are all on track.

Mutuku said most disciplines are planning for their national trials and qualification events in February and March.

The individual sports in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games program are: Aquatics, Athletics, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Lawn Bowls, Squash, Triathlon, Wrestling, Table Tennis, and Weightlifting.

Team sports are Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20- women, Hockey, Netball-women, Rugby Sevens men and women and Table Tennis.

So far, two male teams have qualified for the Games- the National Rugby Sevens and the Basketball 3x3. One female team has qualified- the Basketball 3x3.

The individual sports will qualify through open quota allocation according to the quota given by Commonwealth Games Federation.