Noc-k holds training for young athletes

Forty three young athletes from 26 federations are taking part in the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s (Noc-k) “Game Changer” training program at Pride Inn Hotel, Nairobi.

The two-day training that is sponsored by the Commonwealth Sport Foundation got underway Thursday with the theme; “Improve, Transform, Connect".

Noc-k programs officer, Susan Adhiambo disclosed on the opening day that the training aims to transform the lives of the sportsmen and women.

“We want to make them become change makers in society through social development and capacity building,” said Adhiambo, adding that this is the first training of its kind by the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

Adhiambo explained that in activating the program, Noc-k wants to empower young sports people with skills that will increase their knowledge, expand their views of life and give them confidence to succeed in life as they grow in their respective sports.

“That will make them employable or venture into economic activities,” noted Odhiambo.

On Thursday, the youngsters were taken through the sessions that included communication, teamwork, discipline and self-identity by Goreti Kimani from Life Skills Institute.

They also went through time management skills, goal setting and stress management besides drug and substance abuse, understanding harassment and management.

On Friday, the athletes were taken through motivation, innovation, intellectual property and financial literacy besides entrepreneurship and job search skills.