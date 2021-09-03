Noc-k holds training for young athletes

Athletes arrive for Noc-k training

Athletes arrive for National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) training dubbed "Game Changer" at Pride Inn Hotel In Nairobi on September 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two-day training that is sponsored by the Commonwealth Sport Foundation got underway Thursday with the theme; “Improve, Transform, Connect"
  • Noc-k programs officer, Susan Adhiambo disclosed on the opening day that the training aims to transform the lives of the sportsmen and women
  • Adhiambo explained that in activating the program, Noc-k wants to empower young sports people with skills that will increase their knowledge, expand their views of life and give them confidence to succeed in life

Forty three young athletes from 26 federations are taking part in the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s (Noc-k) “Game Changer” training program at Pride Inn Hotel, Nairobi.

