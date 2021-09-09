Noc-k awards trio sports scholarships

Shehzana Anwar

Kenya's Shehzana Anwar shoots an arrow during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Women's competition at the Sambodromo archery venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2016. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shehzana will pursue Master of Arts in Olympic Studies at German Sport University, Cologne for the period 2021-2023 while Bakari will undertake a one-year in Masters in Sports Organisations Management
  • Bakari’s course that will involve modules from 10 universities will see her traverse three countries in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Kosovo, Bosnia and Zurich, Switzerland
  • Shehzana and Bakari’s scholarships are courtesy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity program while Ngene won the Dream Together Masters Program 2021-2023 that is funded by the Korean government


Olympic archer Shehzana “Kuki” Anwar and sports administrators- Halima Bakari and Michael Ngene- have been awarded sports scholarships at some of the world’s prestigious universities.

