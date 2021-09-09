Noc-k awards trio sports scholarships

Olympic archer Shehzana “Kuki” Anwar and sports administrators- Halima Bakari and Michael Ngene- have been awarded sports scholarships at some of the world’s prestigious universities.

Shehzana will pursue Master of Arts in Olympic Studies at German Sport University, Cologne for the period 2021-2023 while Bakari will undertake a one-year in Masters in Sports Organisations Management.

Shehzana, who was the flag bearer for Kenya in the Rio 2016 Olympics has represented the country in archery since 2005, and came to the peak of her career when she qualified for the Rio Olympics.

Bakari’s course that will involve modules from 10 universities will see her traverse three countries in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Kosovo, Bosnia and Zurich, Switzerland.

Bakari currently serves in the coaching commission at Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) Women in Sports Commission.

Ngene, an administrator at Kenya Golf Union (KGU) will pursue a Masters Degree in Global Sport Management at Seoul National University, in the Republic of Korea.

Shehzana and Bakari’s scholarships are courtesy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity program while Ngene won the Dream Together Masters Program 2021-2023 that is funded by the Korean government.

Ngene, who is the first Kenyan to take part in the program that has been running for eight years, is among 10 applicants who qualified for the course.

NOC-K programs officer, Susan Adhiambo disclosed Thursday that the Dream Together Program offers full scholarship and provides a curriculum embracing a range of topics in sports to help students reach their full potential.

"This is an incredible opportunity. Olympics was always my childhood dream and being be able to compete at Rio Olympics and being given an opportunity to further my knowledge in Olympic Studies is incredible,” said Shehzana.

Shehzana landed the award following a successful application among her peers. She is currently a coach in archery and a psychologist having studied B.A Psychology at United States International University in Kenya.

“I have always been passionate about sports, when I look around some sports are more commercialised, more supported like football and athletics. I hope these studies will make me understand better how ‘small’ sports like archery and fencing, can be promoted and developed,” said Shehzana.

Bakari is one in 30 candidates selected competitively from 125 applicants internationally, having successfully presented a project that fulfilled the universities’ requirements.

"I will pursue a project in transition in sports so as to assist sport federations come up with interventions and better understanding of the challenges elite athletes face while transitioning into retirement," said Bakari.