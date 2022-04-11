NOC-K warms up to corporates, pledges transparency

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has moved to lure corporates to support Team Kenya’s foray into, among other major engagements, July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In a ground-breaking breakfast tete-a-tete with over 30 corporate leaders in Nairobi Monday, NOC-K lined up key events in which Kenya will be engaged over the next six years, highlighting sponsorship opportunities that accrue therefrom.

Top on the agenda this year are the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8 and the Africa Youth Games pencilled for Cairo on dates yet to be ratified.

The African Games in Ghana, African Beach Games (Tunis) and the World Beach Games (that have Hong Kong, Indonesia and Los Angeles as possible hosts) top the 2023 calendar.

The Paris Olympics highlight the 2024 schedule with Victoria, Canada (Commonwealth Games) and Dakar, Senegal (Youth Olympic Games) the key hosts for flagship 2026 competitions.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics, some 44 years after the city hosted its second Olympics, the maiden time having been in 1932.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat assured sponsors of the Olympic committee’s transparency in handling sponsor funds, noting that the athlete is central to their operations.

“The year 2021 was a very difficult year but corporates still voted resources to Team Kenya. We had a well-prepared Team Kenya to the Tokyo Olympics and we also thank the Government for their support,” said the decorated Tergat, twice Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist, five-time world cross country champion and former world marathon record holder, inter alia.

“Sport in Kenya is a big industry and even as we get into the elections, sport should play a leading role in shaping the agenda,” he added.

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku noted that the Olympics body has laid out an elaborate strategic plan that recently saw the ground-breaking for NOC-K’s OlympAfrica Youth Training Centre in Ruai, Nairobi alongside a High-Performance and Sports Science Centre.

“We have programmes for athletes to develop all-round and do more beyond their heyday,” Mutuku assured.

NOC-K treasurer Eliud Kariuki dissected the recently unveiled incentives for sponsors of sports programmes that will see them enjoy tax relief on monies voted to sports sponsorships.

Lotto Foundation chief executive officer Joan Mwangi, Absa Bank Kenya marketing manager Peter Waweru and Nation Media Group Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka all welcomed the waiver on sports sponsorships during a panel discussion at Monday’s forum.

But they faulted the hidden and newly-introduced taxation, including the 15 percent imposed on revenues from betting advertisements.

They all called on accountability on on sponsorship funds the part of the sports federations, noting that federations that justify good return on investment for the corporates stand a better chance of benefitting from sponsorships.

“Benefits is a totality of the things we are able to accrue as corporates and we want to see more collaboration and partnerships so that the impact is greater,” said Absa Bank Kenya’s Waweru.

Machoka noted that Nation Media Group decided to venture into sports production and the purchase of, among other properties, the WRC Safari Rally’s broadcast rights owing to the rich tradition of these properties.

“Last year’s Safari Rally is said to have injected Sh6.7 billion into the Kenyan economy and we are also looking at the eyeballs with the global audience of about 80 million for the Safari Rally alone and a cumulative 800 million for the entire World Rally Championship circuit, it’s quite encouraging,” Machoka said.

He also urged those running for presidency and various other seats at the August General Election to include sports in their deliverables and mainstream sports into the pre-election manifestos and conversations.