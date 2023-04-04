NOC-K roots for more mentorship programmes

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary-general Francis Mutuku has voiced the need of mentoring youths to enhance competitiveness in the various sports disciplines.

Speaking in Naivasha during an engagement with sports journalists, Mutuku said the country has majorly excelled in two sports discipline-athletics and boxing.

“In the two sports we are almost assured of a podium finish but we need to change the narrative,” pointed out Mutuku.

He pegged the future success to early preparations and sound structures that help in the identification of talent at the formative stages.

“As things stand now, in some sports even if we pump billions of shillings we shall not qualify for the Olympics right now,” noted Mutuku.

The SG highlighted the importance of time in building a competitive team, especially for future events as emphasised on the need of proper planning.

Mutuku was categorical for the country to excel in various sports disciplines, long time planning was key, coupled with youth development structures.

He encouraged media personalities to point out shortcomings during their various interactions with sports personalities and give “honest” feedback.

“NOCK cannot work in isolation. We need everyone on board and particularly the media,” said Mutuku.

He urged sports scribes to show patriotism when covering events involving the country during the event’s time and preparations.

Mutuku hailed the removal of visa requirements for sports men and women travelling to South Africa, saying the move had made it easier for teams to take part in competitions organised in such states.

“It is a step in the right direction and I wish countries in the North emulated such a move, it is a big boost for the development of sports in the African continent,” said Mutuku.