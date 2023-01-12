NOC-K president Tergat opens youth camp

Two hundred athletes and 30 coaches are taking part in the third edition of the Elite Youth Development Program at Merishaw School, Isinya, Kajiado.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat told participants that the camp is part of their 2022-2026 Master Plan targeting a strong Kenyan representation at the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games.

Tergat said that camp isn’t just tailored to produce and refine the country’s future sports superstars, but also train the youth about lifetime skills and responsibility as they transition to adulthood.

While officially opening the camp that started on Tuesday, Tergat, the former world marathon record holder, urged the athletes to embrace comradeship during the specialised training.

Tergat was accompanied by NOC-K officials including secretary-general Francis Mutuku, deputy treasurer John Ogolla and executive members Winnie Kamau and Barnaba Korir.

Also present was Athletes' Representative Humphrey Kayange.

The only disciplines not represented are swimming, badminton and shooting who will hold their camps elsewhere.

“Looking at all the athletes reminds me of the past years when I was an athlete but never had such opportunities,” said Tergat, the 1996 and 2000 Olympic games 10,000m silver medallist.

“I hope this investment won’t be in vain...I see the future of tomorrow in you and I pray that you succeed in this venture,” said Tergat, noting that the program is aimed at enhancing the country’s performances during various international multi-sport events.

Tergat also led participants in planting trees at the camp as part of its sustainability commitments. NOC-K intends to plant over 10,000 trees this year.

Kayange urged the athletes to stay clean, restore, promote and protect the country’s sports integrity heritage by avoiding performance-enhancing substances.

The Elite Youth Development program 2022-2026 has an aim of transition from the 2022 Cairo Youth African Games, 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Handball coach Gerald Juma also spoke on the transition of the camp since 2019.