NOC-K official Francis Mutuku lands regional post

NOC-K acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku (right) follow the proceedings during a sports journalists’ workshop at the Pride Inn Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa on November 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • ANOCA Zone V is an umbrella organisation of 11 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the region; Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi.
  • IOC members in these countries are automatic members of the Executive Board, which included NOC-K president Paul Tergat.

Kenya’s Francis Mutuku is the new Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) Zone V secretary general.

