NOC-K: Kenya’s preparations for 'Club' Games will continue as planned

Although jolted by Tuesday’s withdrawal of Australia’s Victory State as hosts, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will continue with its long term preparation for 2026 Commonwealth Games.

NOC-K secretary general, Francis Mutuku, said that the withdrawal of Victoria State as hosts of the 2026 Games came at a time his team was preparing for 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, which is a critical path to the 2026 Commonwealth Games planned for Australia.

The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games are programmed to be held from August 4 to 11 in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

Related Commonwealth Games in limbo as Australian state pulls out as 2026 host Other Sports

“We are hoping that the Commonwealth Games Federation will get an alternative host so that the games may proceed as planned,” Mutuku told Nation Sport, adding that Birmingham came in late to host the Commonwealth Games last year and hosted one of the best events.

“We will keep our hopes high as we look forward to participating in the championships. Our long term preparations will go on despite this temporary setback,” explained Mutuku.

Commonwealth Games (CGF) and Commonwealth Games Australia both expressed shock after Victory State backed out from hosting the Games.

The future of the competition now looks uncertain as former British colonies find it costly to host it.

Victoria announced the cancellation of the 23rd Commonwealth Games that were scheduled for 2026 in the Australian State over budget blowouts.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday that the projected cost had tripled, becoming “well and truly too much” for the state to bear, a move that has left Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in limbo.

Even as CGF struggled to find a host for the “Club” Games before Victoria volunteered in April, 2022, this is not the first time a host is walking away from their agreement to host the Commonwealth Games.

That was witnessed when two cities initially launched bids for the 2022 Games- Durban, South Africa, and Edmonton, Canada.

Edmonton withdrew its bid in February 2015, leaving Durban that secured the right to host the games, as they were the sole bidder for the event.

It would have marked the first time the games were held in Africa and the second time a Commonwealth republic would have hosted, following Delhi, India, in 2010.

However, that never came to pass when CGF stripped Durban of their rights to host the Games in March 2017 due to financial constraints as CGF relaunched a new bid where English cities Birmingham and Liverpool expressed their interests in hosting the Games.

Birmingham won the bid.

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said that it’s disappointing for Commonwealth Sport Movement, athletes, and the Organising Committee team, who are well-advanced in their planning and preparation.

Dame Martin expressed shock that the figures quoted for them on Tuesday of $6 billion (Sh 846 billion) to host these Games are 50 percent more than those advised to the Organising Committee in June this year.

“These figures are attributed to price escalation primarily due to the unique regional delivery model that Victoria chose for these Games, and in particular relate to village and venue builds and transport infrastructure,” said Dame Martin.

Dame Martin noted that since awarding Victoria the Games, the government has made decisions to include more sports and an additional regional hub, and changed plans for venues.

“All these have added considerable expense, often against the advice of the CGF and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA),” said Martin, adding that they are taking advice on the options available and remain committed to finding a solution.

“The announcement made by the Victoria Government is beyond disappointing and a comprehensive let down for athletes, the excited hosting communities, and millions of fans, who would have embraced the Games in Australia, “said Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive officers, Craig Phillips.

Philips said the multi-city model for delivering Victoria 2026 was an approach proposed by the Victorian Government, in accordance with the strategic roadmap for CGF.